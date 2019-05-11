Latest NewsInternational

A suspect in murder case arrested after 34 years

May 11, 2019, 08:55 pm IST
The mystery behind the murder of Hollywood director Barry Crane solved after 34 years. The suspect was arrested after 34 years.

Edwin Hiatt, a 52-year-old man from North Carolina was arrested by the FBI. He was linked to the crime scene after DNA evidence was retested last year.

Barry Crane is the producer and director “Dallas,” “Hawaii Five-O,” “Mission: Impossible” and “Wonder Woman.”  The 57-year-old director was found dead in his garage by a housekeeper at his townhouse in the Studio City neighbourhood of Los Angeles in 1985. He was found naked and wrapped in bedsheets, and he had been bludgeoned.  He had been beaten and choked to death.

Cops found cigarette butts believed to be left by the killer in Crane’s white Cadillac El Dorado.

 

