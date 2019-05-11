Actress Aishwarya Rajesh mocks the rumours about her affair

Tamil actress Aishwarya Rajesh is very familiar to Malayalam audience also. For the last few days, rumours are spreading that Aishwarya Rajesh is in a relationship and would be getting married later this year.

It was earlier speculated that Aishwarya Rajesh was dating one of her costars, one who has done multiple supporting roles in her films.

However, the actress has now responded shutting the rumours. She took it to twitter to rubbish these rumours stating, “Hey guys I have been hearing rumours on my love story… pls let me also know who tat guy is .. very much eager to know?. pls stop spreading such fake news … if something happens I would be first person to inform u all .. very much single an happie have a great weekend.”

Early this year, Aishwarya opened up about her past relationship which ended on a rough note. She said, “I was in love with a guy during my 11th and 12th grade. He cheated me and left. He must be feeling bad now (laughs). And then, during my college days, I met this guy. That was a long relationship, for about 5-6 years. But then, practically, we had a few differences of opinions, and it didn’t work out. I was working in the film industry, and you know the problems that might occur. So, we broke up. This much is what I remember now. I think there is no other love affair or breaks up, than this. My third love will be a permanent one, that will last forever.”