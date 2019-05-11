CinemaLatest NewsEntertainment

Anumol and Indrajith team up again with 'Vedivazhipadu' director

May 11, 2019, 11:34 pm IST
Indrajith's next Paapam Cheyyathavar Kalleriyatte

Indrajith Sukumaran will be doing the lead role in a film directed by Shambhu Purushothaman. The director has earlier directed the critically acclaimed film ‘Vedivazhipadu’. The film has been titled as ‘Paapam Cheyyathavar Kalleriyatte’.

Anu Mol and Srindaa have been cast as the female leads. Indrajith and Anu Mol were part of director Shambu Purushothaman’s debut film ‘Vedivazhipaadu’. Alencier Ley will also be seen in a prominent role.

Sanju Unnithan of Spire Productions is producing the movie.

