BJP can never be a Modi – Shah party, says Nitin Gadgkari

May 11, 2019, 10:34 pm IST
Former BJP national president and union minister Nitin Gadkari declined the accusation that BJP is Narendra Modi centric party. “BJP neither became Atal Bihari Vajpayee or LK Advani party in the past nor can it ever be only Amit Shah or Narendra Modi’s party, he said in an interview.

Bharatiya Janata Party is a party based on ideology and it can never be an ‘individual-centric’ party, he confirmed. BJP can not be an individual centric party. But BJP and Modi are complementary to each other.

“BJP as a party can never be individual-centric. It is an ideology-based party. There can be no ‘family-rule’ in the BJP. It is a wrong notion that the party has become Modi-centric. Party’s parliamentary board takes all decisions,” he said.

