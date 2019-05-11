Latest NewsIndia

BJP crosses 11 Million followers on Twitter

May 11, 2019, 10:01 am IST
BJP has 11 million followers on Twitter. Amit Malviya, who heads the IT cell of the party, shared the news on the social media platform this morning.

The BJP is miles ahead of its political rival, the Congress, which has 5.14 million followers on Twitter.

With 47.2 million followers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the most followed Indian politician and the third most followed politician in the world, on Twitter. Only former US President Barack Obama with over 106 million Twitter audience, and his successor Donald Trump with 60.2 million followers are ahead of him.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has 9.4 million followers on the social media platform.

PM Modi’s popularity is not just limited to Twitter. A study by online visibility management and content marketing SaaS platform SEMrush revealed that PM Modi has a social media audience of 110,912,648 million on platforms including Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 

