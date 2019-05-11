BJP leader held for pasting Mamata face on Priyanka Chopra’s new look

Priyanka Sharma, a West Bengal BJP youth leader, has been arrested for posting a meme mocking West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on her Facebook timeline on May 9.

A complaint was made by the Trinamool Congress leader Vibhas Hazra against the convenor of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha for allegedly sharing the picture. Sharma superimposed Mamata’s face on Priyanka Chopra’s MET Gala 2019 look. Later, she was arrested and produced in Howrah Court..

The complaint read: ‘This act broke the community guidelines and it was being viewed as an issue of violence. She not just tries to insult our Hon’ble Chief Minister, but she trying to insult the culture of our Bengal by her post on Facebook and which is Cyber Crime.’