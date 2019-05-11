KeralaLatest News

BJP to form a ‘Christian Protection Force’

May 11, 2019, 03:49 pm IST
In the wake of ‘Easter Day’ bomb blasts in Sri Lanka, BJP is planning to protect the Christian community.BJP  is planning to launch a ‘Christian Protection Force’ in Kerala as part of the Minority Morcha. The state conference of minority morcha is been held at Ernakulam. BJP state president P. S. Sreedharan Pillai will be attending the convention. After that, he will officially launch the organization.

The BJP will organize a one-day fast and prayer meeting for those who died in the Sri Lankan bomb blast on 29 of this month. The BJP is aiming at spreading it’s organization activities among the Christian community in Kerala by this.

The party hopes that the Christian religious organizations will extend their support for this initiative of the party. The party thoughts that to be a power in Kerala the party needs the support of the Christian community which is a major vote bank in the state.

