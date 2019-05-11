‘Bride died suddenly just six days after the wedding

A bride has died on her honeymoon in Sri Lanka. Usheila Patel, 31, died on April 25. The bride died just six days after her wedding and two days after the couple checked into a hotel in the resort town of Galle, south of the capital Colombo. It is supposed that food poisoning caused the tragedy.

Khilan Chandaria, 33, and Usheila Patel, 31, from Finchley, north London, fell ill on 25 April, two days into their trip. Both were taken to hospital but Patel then died.

Chandaria has not been arrested but cannot leave Sri Lanka until an investigation into the death has concluded. The couple married in Brent, north London, on 19 April – Good Friday – which was three years to the day after they met.

Their visit to Sri Lanka was supposed to be the first part of a honeymoon that would eventually take them to the Maldives.