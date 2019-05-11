Latest NewsInternational

Factory explosion at Colombia : Four dead, several injured

May 11, 2019, 10:34 am IST
Less than a minute

Four people died and 29 were injured, including 17 children, following an explosion at a factory where gunpowder is handled in Colombia’s capital Bogota on Friday (May 10), authorities said.

“There are four people without vital signs,” a fire brigade source told AFP.

The explosion happened at midday in a factory that produces wicks for a local Andean game called tejo or turmeque, in which metal discs are thrown at targets that contain gunpowder and explode on impact.

“The causes of the accident are being investigated,” the fire service source said.

Tags

Related Articles

Rajnath Singh Says Lucknow has Become ‘Luck-Now’ For Entire Uttar Pradesh

Mar 8, 2019, 10:26 am IST

Drug addict arrested after molesting a 4-year old girl

Dec 14, 2017, 03:13 pm IST

Vijay starrer Sarkar Box Office Record Closing Collections

Nov 29, 2018, 02:53 pm IST

Forbes revealed the top 6 richest women in India

May 2, 2018, 11:27 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close