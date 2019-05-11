Latest NewsIndia

Indian Air Force gets it’s first ‘Apache guardian’ attack helicopter

May 11, 2019, 05:06 pm IST
The first Apache Guardian attack helicopter was formally handed over to the Indian Air Force at a production facility of Boeing in Arizona. The Indian Air Force informed this via their social media handle Twitter.

Air Marshal AS Butola represented the Indian Air Force and accepted the first Apache in a ceremony at the Boeing production facility.

The Indian government had placed an order for 22 AH- 64 E Apache helicopters as a part of a $1.4 billion deal that was signed in September 2015. This was in addition to an order for 15 CH-47F Chinook heavy-lift choppers from Boeing. The first four of the 15 Chinooks were inducted into the Indian Air Force earlier this year.

The AH-64E (I) Apache Guardian is an advanced all-weather attack helicopter that can engage both air and ground targets with relative stealth using low-altitude obstacles like trees and hills as cover.

