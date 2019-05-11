Indian Air Force gets it’s first ‘Apache guardian’ attack helicopter

The first Apache Guardian attack helicopter was formally handed over to the Indian Air Force at a production facility of Boeing in Arizona. The Indian Air Force informed this via their social media handle Twitter.

The first batch of the helicopters is scheduled to be shipped to India by July this year.

Selected aircrew & ground crew have undergone training at the training facilities at US Army base Fort Rucker, Alabama.

Read more on https://t.co/iGT8y5kfPL pic.twitter.com/pHRArBCjbz — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) May 11, 2019

Air Marshal AS Butola represented the Indian Air Force and accepted the first Apache in a ceremony at the Boeing production facility.

#ApacheInduction: First AH-64E (I) Apache Guardian helicopter was formally handed over to the IAF at Boeing production facility in Mesa, Arizona, USA on 10 May 19. Air Mshl AS Butola, represented the IAF & accepted the first Apache in a ceremony at Boeing production facility. pic.twitter.com/FzA0IfRine — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) May 11, 2019

The Indian government had placed an order for 22 AH- 64 E Apache helicopters as a part of a $1.4 billion deal that was signed in September 2015. This was in addition to an order for 15 CH-47F Chinook heavy-lift choppers from Boeing. The first four of the 15 Chinooks were inducted into the Indian Air Force earlier this year.

The addition of AH-64 E (I) helicopter is a significant step towards modernisation of IAF’s helicopter fleet. The helicopter has been customized to suit IAF’s future requirements and would have significant capability in mountainous terrain. pic.twitter.com/prN3vjx4dH — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) May 11, 2019

The AH-64E (I) Apache Guardian is an advanced all-weather attack helicopter that can engage both air and ground targets with relative stealth using low-altitude obstacles like trees and hills as cover.