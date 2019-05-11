Latest NewsSports

IPL: Chennai, Mumbai to clash in final tomorrow

May 11, 2019, 11:21 pm IST
In Indian Premier League Cricket, Chennai Super Kings led by former Indian skipper M.S. Dhoni’ will face Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad tomorrow. The match will begin at 7.30 p.m.

Mumbai entered the final outplaying Chennai in the first qualifier. Chennai reached the finals by beating Delhi Capitals by six wickets in the second Qualifier at Visakhapatnam.

Chennai, who will be locking horns with Mumbai for the fourth time in the ongoing IPL, are yet to beat their familiar foes this season.

Mumbai have won three out of the four finals they have been part of, including the two against Chennai in 2013 and 2015. Chennai, the three-time champions and 2018 title winners, have entered their eighth final.

 

