ISIS claims it has established a new “province” in India

After the Army said it had “eliminated” Ishfaq Sofi of ISJK (Islamic State Jammu and Kashmir), the terror outfit has reportedly claimed to have established a “province” in India. The Islamic State’s official mouthpiece Amaq News Agency claimed a ‘province’ in India.

ISIS called the area, located within India’s northern state of Jammu and Kashmir, “Wilayah of Hind,” or Hind province. The claim of the international militant organisation was rubbished by the Indian security forces.

Sofi alias Abdullah Bhai, a local terrorist and close aide of one of the most wanted terrorists Zakir Musa, was killed by security forces in a gun battle in Amshipora village of Shopian district of Kashmir on Friday.

1) #ISIS declares its new "Hind Province" while claiming clashes with Indian forces in Amshipora. Of course, the establishment of a “province” in a region where it has nothing resembling actual governance is absurd, but it should not be written off.https://t.co/8aHiPpA8Ez pic.twitter.com/azLHxAUWUh — Rita Katz (@Rita_Katz) May 10, 2019

“Targeting terrorist leadership towards #TerrorismFreeKashmir. Sustained efforts successful. Eliminated Ishfaq Sofi of ISJK involved in scores of terrorism-related activities,” the Srinagar-based Army Corps tweeted on Friday.