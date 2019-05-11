ITC chairman Y.C.Deveshwar passed away

The chairman of Indian Tobacco Company (ITC) Y.C.Deveshwar passed after a prolonged illness. He was under treatment for cancer. He was aged 72. The nation has honoured him by Padma Bhushan. He was the longest-serving chairman of ITC. He is survived by his wife and two children.

Born in Lahore on February 4, 1947, Deveshwar is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi and Harvard Business School. He joined ITC in 1968. He became the CEO in 1996 and in 2017 the Non-Executive Chairman. he served as the chairman and Managing Director of Air India from 1991 to 1994.

ITC head-quartered at Kolkata was found in 1910. Earlier the name of the company was ‘Imperial Tobacco Company of Indian Ltd’ and in 1970 it was renamed as Indian Tobacco Company Ltd.