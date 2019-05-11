Latest NewsInternational

Japan tests world’s fastest bullet train

May 11, 2019, 08:26 pm IST
Japan has started testing the world’s fastest ever bullet train. The train named ‘Alpha X’ is under the final testing. It is capable of reaching 400 kilometres per hour.

The ALFA-X version of the Shinkansen train began three years’ worth of test runs on Friday. The model’s futuristic design features 10 cars and a long pointed nose.

The train is scheduled to go into service in 2030. Rail company JR East plans to operate it at 360 kilometres per hour. That would make it 10 kph faster than China’s Fuxing Hao, which links Beijing and Shanghai and has the same top speed.

