‘Lucifer 2’ may come soon?: Murali Gopi’s FB post goes viral

The Malayalam film ‘Lucifer’ in which Malayalam superstar Mohanlal played the lead role has become the highest grosser in the box-office. The film marked the directorial debut of actor Prithviraj has created a new history in the box-office.

Form the day of release the discussions and rumours about a sequel of the film was in the air. Now actor Murali Gopi who has also penned the film has given a clue that the second part of the film will be coming soon. He in his social media handle shared a message which reads that ” The wait… won’t be too ‘L’ong”.