CinemaLatest NewsEntertainment

‘Lucifer 2’ may come soon?: Murali Gopi’s FB post goes viral

May 11, 2019, 05:41 pm IST
Less than a minute

The Malayalam film ‘Lucifer’ in which Malayalam superstar Mohanlal played the lead role has become the highest grosser in the box-office. The film marked the directorial debut of actor Prithviraj has created a new history in the box-office.

Form the day of release the discussions and rumours about a sequel of the film was in the air. Now actor Murali Gopi who has also penned the film has given a clue that the second part of the film will be coming soon. He in his social media handle shared a message which reads that ” The wait… won’t be too ‘L’ong”.

Tags

Related Articles

Kerala Floods : Central Government exempts custom duty and IGST on relief material headed to Kerala

Aug 20, 2018, 11:22 pm IST
Hottest-Actress

These Are The Most Hottest actress in India

Jul 3, 2018, 02:15 pm IST

‘Makkal Needhi Maia’ founder launched a three-day tour of south Tamil Nadu

May 16, 2018, 06:48 pm IST

Autorickshaw and Taxi Fares Hiked. Check Out the New Rates

Dec 6, 2018, 06:48 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close