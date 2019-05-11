Manju Warrier and Biju Menon to team up in Madhu Warrier’s film

Manju Warrier and Biju Menon will soon join hands together for a new film. The film will be directed by Madhu Warrier, the brother of the actress. The film marks the directorial debut of former actor Madhu Warrier. Biju Menon and Manju Warrier are coming together after two long decades.

Pramod Mohan, who has previously scripted and directed the Biju Menon starrer ‘Orayiram Kinakkal’, is penning this film as well. Mohandas Damodaran is producing this yet-to-be-titled film.

Biju Menon and Manju Warrier have previously shared screen space in ‘Krishnagudiyil Oru Pranayakalathu’, ‘Kudamattam’, ‘Pranayavarnangal’, and ‘Kannezhuthi Pottum Thottu’. The makers are planning to start shooting by October.