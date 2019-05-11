Over 1,800 kg of narcotic drugs seized by Narcotics Control Bureau

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on today claimed that it has seized the biggest-ever consignment of illegal drugs. The NCB has informed that it has seized around 1,800-kg of contraband drug pseudoephedrine outside the premises of a factory in Greater Noida. This is used for manufacturing party drug ‘methamphetamine’. The NCB has also arrested three foreign nationals. The NCB also seized 2kg of cocaine.

The agency claimed that this is the biggest seizure of pseudoephedrine/ephedrine in India by any agency.

According to a statement issued by the NCB, the worth of the seizure is yet to be determined. including two kg of Cocaine, generally referred to as party drug.

On May 9, the CISF personnel at the Delhi Airport intercepted a South African woman, whom they suspected as a carrier of the contraband. The CISF alerted the NCB, Delhi. During the search of her luggage, the NCB sleuths recovered a total of 24.7 kg of pseudoephedrine