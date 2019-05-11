Latest NewsIndia

Rahul Gandhi helps ‘fix’ his helicopter, shares photo on Instagram

May 11, 2019, 01:30 pm IST
Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday shared a picture on Instagram where he can be seen lying on the ground and fixing his helicopter.

Gandhi shared the image with a caption crediting it to “teamwork” for dealing with a small glitch in his helicopter while he was on his way to Una in Himachal Pradesh. The picture has already been liked by over 85,000 people on the social media platform.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BxSUJokgoQl/?utm_source=ig_embed

He wrote: “Good teamwork means all hands to the deck! We had a problem with our helicopter in Una, HP today, that working together we quickly fixed. Nothing serious thankfully”.

Himachal Pradesh is set to go on polling in the last phase of elections due on May 19.

 

