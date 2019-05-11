‘ ‘Ready to wait’ movement was not part of the Sabarimala agitation’, says Hindu Aikya Vedi leader Sasikala Teacher

Hidnu Aikya Vedi state committee president K.P.Sasikala teacher made it clear that the ‘Ready to Wait’ campaign was not the part of Sabarimala agitation. She while talking to media persons explained the stand of Sabarimala Karma Samiti.

‘People like Padma Pillai who were members of the ‘Ready to wait’ movement were not part of the Sabarimala agitation that was solely led by different channels of the Hindu outfits, people like Pillai have not seen anywhere in the agitations’, she said. “I have no personal connection with Pillai and she was not associated with any activities of the Sabarimala Karma Samithi,”

In a Facebook post a few days ago, Pillai had said that she felt self-contempt over ‘how cleverly’ people like her were ‘exploited’. “For them, Sabarimala was a vote bank and political tactics,’’ Pillai had said, adding that the aim of Sabarimala agitation was only to oppose Pinarayi Vijayan.

Sasikala teacher has in reply to the accusations of Pillai said, “We never invited people like Pillai for the Sabarimala agitation. Many people had expressed their personal views on TV channels. We don’t know how they are cheated”.

RSS leader R Hari, who supported young women’s entry to Sabarimala, is entitled to have his opinion, she said. “That is not the opinion of the RSS. After the Hindu Prathinidhi Sabha took a decision on Sabarimala no one has expressed any opinion against it,” she clarified.