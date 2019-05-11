Sapna Choudhary gets trolled for wearing mini skirt : See Pics

Sapna Choudhary shared her picture from an outing where she can be seen wearing a top and short white mini skirt but her look did not go well with her followers. She was brutally trolled for ditching salwar-suit and wearing a short skirt.

While many chose moral policing and rebuked her choice of clothing others flooded the post with undesirable comments. One user wrote, “Short dress pr aa hi gye aap bi” while the other commented, “Chori kuch jayda hi bigad gai se.”

However, there were some who supported their favourite dancer and singer. One user wrote, Ajj tak to Sapna ji Haryana ki jaan thi… ajj kya hogaya bhahiyo kapdo se pehchane lage Sapna Choudhary ko … Shram anni chahiye ulta bolte huye bhi …jo marji kare wo jo marzi pehne jo marzi khaye… thum unke feet ki ungli ka nakhoon bhi nahi paad sakte … bhai logo criticise karna Bohut Assan hai .. tareef nahi kar sakte to criticise to mat karo … respect all women.” (sic)

Sharing the post, she wrote, “”style is a way to say who you are without having to speak” #workholic #positivevibes #desiqueen #success #family #loveyourself #relaxing.” (sic)

Sapna is currently riding high on success with her latest song video with Punjabi pop-star Daler Mehndi. The song, ‘Bawli Tared’, released on April 25, features Sapna Choudhary in beautiful outfits with Daler Mehndi complimenting her in even vibrant ensemble.