Terrorists storm five-star hotel in Pakistan’s Baluchistan

Several armed terrorists have stormed a five-star hotel in Gwadar city of Balochistan province in Pakistan. It is reported that the militants stormed the Pearl Continental Hotel Gwadar. Heavy contingents of police and security forces soon reached the area and started operation.

Firing is being exchanged between security forces and the militants, whose number is being put between three and five by the police.

Reports say that while most of the guests have been evacuated, the armed men have managed to reach the first floor of a five-star hotel.

The attack comes just weeks after 14 people, including 11 security personnel were killed by gunmen near Ormara in Gwadar.

Pakistan Media: Terrorists have stormed a 5 star hotel in Gawadar, Balochistan. — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2019