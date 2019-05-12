Argument Between Maneka Gandhi and Mahagathbandhan Candidate at Sulthanpur. WATCH VIDEO

Union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Maneka Gandhi had a tussle with her opponent SP-BSP candidate Sonu Singh as polling began in her constituency on Sunday morning.

As per reports, Sonu Singh was present at Sultanpur polling booth where the voting is taking place along with his party workers; which irked Gandhi; which led to a spat between them. Gandhi accused Singh’s supporters of threatening voters. During this confrontation, the police had to conduct lathi-charge to disperse the crowd.

News agency ANI has tweeted a video of the scuffle. Watch video:

#WATCH: Minor argument between Union Minister and BJP's candidate from Sultanpur Maneka Gandhi and Mahagathbandhan candidate Sonu Singh after Gandhi alleged that Singh's supporters were threatening voters. #LokSabhaElections #Phase6 pic.twitter.com/l2Pn1yCRVO — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 12, 2019

Speaking on the same, Gandhi said “We are here for the booth inspection as there shouldn’t be any criminal element at or around the booths. One of the people with them is absconding from the police. These people threaten and pressurize the people before voting; This is not at all right and acceptable. Everyone has the right to cast their votes freely and peacefully”