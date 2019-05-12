BJP Yuva Morcha leader sent to judicial custody for posting Mamata Banerjee’s morphed picture

The Chief Judicial Magistrate’s court in Howrah on Saturday sent a BJP Yuva Morcha leader sent to judicial custody for two weeks and slapped her with non-bailable charges. The A 25-year-old woman in West Bengal was found guilty by the court in connection with an offensive social media post regarding Trinamool Congress supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Earlier, Priyanka Sharma was arrested by the West Bengal police on Friday for allegedly sharing a picture of Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra at the red carpet of the recent Met Gala in New York and had superimposed Mamata Banerjee’s face on that of the actor’s. Sharma – as her Facebook profile says – is the Howrah district club cell convener for the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM).