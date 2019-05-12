Latest NewsIndia

BJP Yuva Morcha leader sent to judicial custody for posting Mamata Banerjee’s morphed picture

May 12, 2019, 03:10 pm IST
Less than a minute

The Chief Judicial Magistrate’s court in Howrah on Saturday sent a BJP Yuva Morcha leader sent to judicial custody for two weeks and slapped her with non-bailable charges. The A 25-year-old woman in West Bengal was found guilty by the court in connection with an offensive social media post regarding Trinamool Congress supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Earlier, Priyanka Sharma was arrested by the West Bengal police on Friday for allegedly sharing a picture of Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra at the red carpet of the recent Met Gala in New York and had superimposed Mamata Banerjee’s face on that of the actor’s. Sharma – as her Facebook profile says – is the Howrah district club cell convener for the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM).

Tags

Related Articles

CCEA approves Numaligarh Refinery capacity expansion project

Jan 18, 2019, 12:05 am IST
fake hartal on Kathua rape case

Sabarimala Protests: UK updates travel advisory to India

Jan 5, 2019, 09:36 pm IST

LG launches ‘Signature Edition’ 2018 with 256GB storage – Price and Specs

Jul 30, 2018, 07:13 pm IST
terrorists

TERRORISTS ATTACK ARMY CONVOY; BREAKING NEWS

May 31, 2018, 07:09 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close