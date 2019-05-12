Bollywood actress Shabana Azmi denies reports that she will leave India if Narendra Modi elected again

Bollywood actress Shabana Azmi has declined the reports that she will leave India if Narendra Modi is elected again as the Prime minister of India. She slammed that the ‘fake news brigade’ is attributing a false quote to her.

This is PURE FABRICATION. Ive never said this and i have no intentions of leaving the country. This is where I was born and this is where Ill die.I hve nothing but contempt for The Fake News Brigade. — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) May 11, 2019

The actress who is known for her anti-majoritarian views and left-leaning political stands made it clear that she is born here and it is here that she will die. She in a series of tweets made her stand clear.

The Fake News Brigade is pretty pathetic. Their overdrive exposes their fear at losing out. Issues pe baat kar nahi sakte tto chalo jhoot itni baar bolo ke usey log sach maan lein is their motto.But they r falling flat on their faces bcoz there r enuf brave voices exposing dem — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) May 11, 2019

She also said that her father the renowned Urdu poet Kaifi Azmi has taught her that to never treat her opponents like enemies.