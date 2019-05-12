Latest NewsIndia

Bollywood actress Shabana Azmi denies reports that she will leave India if Narendra Modi elected again

May 12, 2019, 05:06 pm IST
Less than a minute

Bollywood actress Shabana Azmi has declined the reports that she will leave India if Narendra Modi is elected again as the Prime minister of India. She slammed that the ‘fake news brigade’ is attributing a false quote to her.

The actress who is known for her anti-majoritarian views and left-leaning political stands made it clear that she is born here and it is here that she will die. She in a series of tweets made her stand clear.

She also said that her father the renowned Urdu poet Kaifi Azmi has taught her that to never treat her opponents like enemies.

