Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan visited Rotterdam port for studying about flood control

The Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan visited the Rotterdam port in Netherland. He through his social media handle informed this.

Pinarayi Vijayan is in Europe trip for attending the listing of KIIFB Masala Bond in London. He also visited the Netherlands for extending co-operation with the European country in water management and flood control.

He wrote on Facebook that ” Visited Port of Rotterdam. Mr. Edwin van Espen, Program Manager, Port of Rotterdam was there to receive us. He explained on a number of topics such as inland waterways, logistics, flood control, and water management. We also interacted with representatives of leading Dutch companies in the maritime sector as well as officials in the Dutch.

With an annual throughput of 460 million tons, Port of Rotterdam is the largest port in Europe and one of the leading ports in the world. The Port of Rotterdam manages and develops the port and industrial area of Rotterdam. It does not handle cargo itself, but leases plots to terminals and industries. The quality of the Dutch port infrastructure was rated as the best in the world by the World Economic Forum (WEF) (2017)”.

