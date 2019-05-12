Latest NewsIndia

CPM sought an explanation from Prakash Karat for pro- BJP statement

May 12, 2019, 01:40 pm IST
Less than a minute

The CPM has sought an explanation from its former general secretary Prakash Karat for a pro- BJP statement that he has made.

Earlier in an interview given to a Malayalam news channel Karat has said that BJP will likely to have a possible electoral gain in West Bengal. The statement stirred controversy. CPM state committee secretary Surjyakantha Mishra informed this about media.

Prakash Karat is the leader in CPM who oppose any kind of pre or post-election alliance with Congress. His stand has been declined by the CPM party congress held at Hyderabad. Karat in the interview also claimed that the Congress will not get 100 seats in the general election.

Tags

Related Articles

Money laundering case: Robert Vadra appears before ED

Feb 6, 2019, 09:32 pm IST

Hot and beauties introduced by Salman Khan as actresses in Bollywood

Mar 10, 2018, 05:58 pm IST

Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar’s 2.0 enters Rs 700-Crore Club at World Box Office

Dec 14, 2018, 05:27 pm IST
BREAKING NEWS!

Breaking News..!! CBSE Question Paper Leak, 3 Arrested

Apr 1, 2018, 10:06 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close