CPM sought an explanation from Prakash Karat for pro- BJP statement

The CPM has sought an explanation from its former general secretary Prakash Karat for a pro- BJP statement that he has made.

Earlier in an interview given to a Malayalam news channel Karat has said that BJP will likely to have a possible electoral gain in West Bengal. The statement stirred controversy. CPM state committee secretary Surjyakantha Mishra informed this about media.

Prakash Karat is the leader in CPM who oppose any kind of pre or post-election alliance with Congress. His stand has been declined by the CPM party congress held at Hyderabad. Karat in the interview also claimed that the Congress will not get 100 seats in the general election.