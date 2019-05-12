Latest NewsIndia

Drugs worth Rs 1000 crore seized in India’s biggest raid

May 12, 2019, 04:25 pm IST
Less than a minute
Drugs

The Narcotics Control Bureau today claimed to have made the country’s largest raid, seizing drugs weighing 1,800 kg from outside a factory in Greater Noida. Three foreigners were arrested after the raid.

The estimated value of the seized a chemical pseudoephedrine, commonly used to make meth and about 2 kg of cocaine is about Rs. 25 crores, NCB officials said.

NCB officials say they carried out the raid after questioning a South African woman, arrested from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport for allegedly carrying pseudoephedrine. The woman was first stopped by the Central Industrial Security Force.

Her interrogation led NCB officials to a house in Greater Noida, from where the drugs were seized. “This is the biggest ever seizure of pseudoephedrine in India. As per our records, this is the highest ever seizure by any agency,” a senior NCB officer said.

Tags

Related Articles

Sapna Choudhary’s stunning dance performance video : Watch Here

Dec 10, 2018, 10:13 pm IST

Church warns priest who protests against rape accused Bishop

Nov 22, 2018, 12:51 pm IST
farmers charge phones

This is how the farmers charged their phones at the ‘Maha Kisan’ protest

Mar 13, 2018, 12:13 pm IST

Maruti Suzuki Swift Limited Edition is Here. All You Need to Know

Sep 23, 2018, 07:52 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close