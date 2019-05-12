Eight terrorists killed in Saudi Arabia

Eight terrorists were killed in an encounter with the security forces in Khateef in the Eastern province of Saudi Arabia. The seuciry forces after getting tip-off surrounded the place. The militants fired at the security personnel and in the exchange of fire, the militants get killed. The incident took place at the Sanabis area in Tharoth in the Khateef province.

It is suspected that the militants belong to a newly formed group. The recently formed militant cell was preparing to carry out terrorist activities against the security of the country.

Saudi Arabia’s eastern province has seen a series of unrests since 2011 when protestors emboldened by the ‘Arab Spring uprisings took to the streets.