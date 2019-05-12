Latest NewsIndia

Fire breaks out at police station compound ; 15-year-old killed

May 12, 2019, 04:42 pm IST
A 15-year-old girl was killed after a major fire broke out in Saitan Chowki police quarters at Mumbai’s Dadar police station compound on Sunday afternoon. Soon after the incident, four fire tenders were rushed to the spot and have been trying to put out the blaze. However, the reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained.

“Mumbai: The girl who died in a fire at a building at Dadar Police Station Compound, Dadar (West), is 15-year-old, not 10 as reported earlier,” the news agency ANI reported.

 

