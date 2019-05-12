Latest NewsGulf

Fire breaks out near metro station in Dubai

May 12, 2019, 04:08 pm IST
Less than a minute

A fire erupted in three vehicles parked near Abu Bakr Al Siddiqi metro station on Sunday morning, leaving a plume of black smoke hovering across the city’s skyline.

Dubai Civil Defence said the fire happened at 12.25 pm, and fire fighters from Port Saeed, Al Hamriya and Rashidiya were deployed to put out the blaze.

A spokesperson from Dubai Civil Defence said: “The fire was initially caused by three vehicles parked near a warehouse. But the flames soon spread and extended to the building of the Mohammad Bahr warehouse. Our firemen continue to battle the fire. No injuries were reported.”

Tags

Related Articles

Rahul Gandhi has turned from ‘Pappu’ to ‘Gappu’, Says Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Dec 22, 2018, 04:54 pm IST

India can kill terrorists in their house,says PM Modi

Apr 2, 2019, 07:23 am IST

Elephant has killed 37 people in the last two years in Assam since 2016

Jun 9, 2018, 09:40 pm IST
Arab

This is what Saudi foreign minister has to say about Qatar crisis and Arab Summit

Apr 13, 2018, 04:22 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close