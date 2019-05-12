Fire breaks out near metro station in Dubai

A fire erupted in three vehicles parked near Abu Bakr Al Siddiqi metro station on Sunday morning, leaving a plume of black smoke hovering across the city’s skyline.

Dubai Civil Defence said the fire happened at 12.25 pm, and fire fighters from Port Saeed, Al Hamriya and Rashidiya were deployed to put out the blaze.

A spokesperson from Dubai Civil Defence said: “The fire was initially caused by three vehicles parked near a warehouse. But the flames soon spread and extended to the building of the Mohammad Bahr warehouse. Our firemen continue to battle the fire. No injuries were reported.”