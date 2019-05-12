Fire breaks out near metro station in Dubai

A fire erupted in three vehicles parked near Abu Bakr Al Siddiqi metro station on Sunday morning, leaving a plume of black smoke hovering across the city’s skyline.
Dubai Civil Defence said the fire happened at 12.25 pm, and fire fighters from Port Saeed, Al Hamriya and Rashidiya were deployed to put out the blaze.
A spokesperson from Dubai Civil Defence said: “The fire was initially caused by three vehicles parked near a warehouse. But the flames soon spread and extended to the building of the Mohammad Bahr warehouse. Our firemen continue to battle the fire. No injuries were reported.”
#Dubai Civil Defense teams are working to extinguish a fire which spread from three vehicles to a warehouse located near the Abu Baker Al Siddique metro station. No injuries have been reported.
— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) May 12, 2019
