Indian Cricket Team Captain Virat Kohli Turns up to Cast his Votes

May 12, 2019, 11:09 am IST
The sixth phase of Lok Sabha polls is being held in 59 constituencies in six States and Delhi on Sunday. Delhi has seen a turn out of 7.67 percent in the first two hours of polling and Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli was among the major faces who cast his votes. Donning casual clothes, he came to the polling booth in Gurgaon along with his brother.

Kohli was seen standing in a long queue waiting for his turn to vote. He did not speak to anyone as he walked out after casting his vote, though he signed some autographs after some fans requested him for it. The cricketer then showed his inked finger as fans took his photos and selfies with him.

Voting is being held at 1,194 polling stations across nine assembly segments in three districts – Gurgaon, Rewari, and Nuh.

