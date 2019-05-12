Indians are searching ‘dating’ more than ‘matrimony’: Google

The BJP on Sunday came down heavily on the Trinamool Congress over the attack on its candidate Bharati Ghosh in West Bengal and said the conduct of the Mamata Banerjee-led party shows that her government is nearing its “expiry date”.

Bharati Ghosh, BJP’s candidate from West Bengal’s Ghatal constituency, was in tears on Sunday morning after being heckled at a polling booth. Ghosh alleged that she was pushed by some women supporters of the Trinamool Congress when she went to a polling station in her constituency. Bharti Ghosh, was stopped from entering a booth at Keshpur by TMC cadres. Bharti had allegedly wanted to sit at the booth and was stopped from doing that by the TMC polling agent, leading to a scuffle where both sides engaged in pushing.

The party also demanded that the Election Commission take suo motu cognisance of matter. Ghosh was allegedly attacked twice by locals on Sunday when the former IPS officer tried to visit polling stations in Ghatal Lok Sabha constituency, where she is the BJP candidate, when polling was underway there. One of her security guards was injured in stone pelting while Ghosh herself suffered minor injuries when a group of women allegedly attacked her when she tried to take a BJP agent inside a polling booth at Keshpur area in the morning.