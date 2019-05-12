Latest NewsSports

IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians won the toss in the finals

May 12, 2019, 08:28 pm IST
In the Indian Premier League Cricket, the final clash of the season has begun at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. Mumbai Indian won the toss and their captain Rohit Sharma has opted to bat first.

The Mumbai Indians have scored 80 runs in 11 overs losing two wickets. Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock have been dismissed early by Chennai bowlers.

The Mumbai Indians replaced Jayant Yadav with Michel McClenaghan.

Playing XIs

Mumbai: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Rahul Chahar, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga

Chennai: Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Harbhajan Singh, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir

