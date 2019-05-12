Latest NewsIndia

J&K : Protesters pelt stones on security forces near gunfight site

May 12, 2019, 03:00 pm IST
Clashes broke out between stone pelting youths and the security forces on Sunday near the site of a gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district where two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants were killed earlier in the day, police said.

As the news about the militants’ killing spread in Satipora village, the youths took to the steets hurling stones at the security forces who used tear smoke and pellets to disperse the protesters.

Seven protesters were reportedly injured, of which three sustained pellet wounds, the police added. The slain militants were identified as Basharat Ahmad and Tariq Ahmed. The latter was a former special police officer (SPO).

