KSRTC bus collided with car in Wayanad; 1 killed

May 12, 2019, 05:21 pm IST
One man killed and two others injured when a KSRTC bus collided with a car in Muthanga, Wayanad. Jose Thomas aged 70, residing a native of Kozhikode was killed in the accident.

Wife of deceased Thomas, Sheela (64) and passenger in the bus Sampathan (54) was injured in the accident. They were first admitted in the Batheri Taluk hospital, Sheela was later transfered to a private medical college in Meppady as her injuries are serious.

The accident occurred around 1.30 in the noon near Muthanga forest check post. The KSRTC bus going to Gundalpetta from Sulthanbathery collided with the car coming from the opposite direction.

