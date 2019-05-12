Lok Sabha Polls 2019 : PM Modi worse than Duryodhana, says Mamata Banerjee

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the latest opposition leader to liken Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Duryodhan, the main villain of the epic Mahabharat, today once again drew a parallel between the two. She had also compared BJP chief Amit Shah to Dushshasan, the younger brother of Duryodhan.

Today, at a rally in South 24 Parganas district’s Basanti, around 110 km from state capital Kolkata, the Trinamool Congress chief went a step further, saying even “Duryodhan and Dushasan didn’t lie as much as Modi has”.

The 42 Lok Sabha seats in Bengal have generated a huge clash between Ms Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress and the BJP, which has been set a target of 23 seats by party chief Amit Shah. Over the last weeks, PM Modi and Mr Shah, along with the party’s other star campaigner Yogi Adityanath, have held around a dozen rallies in the state, going toe-to-toe with the chief minister.

Ms Banerjee, who has been at loggerheads with the centre over various issues, including the investigation into the two Ponzi scams, has also accused the Prime Minister of lowering the level of political discourse. “I don’t speak his language. He must know that he is the PM and when he is talking, people are listening. Political speech is also about culture. I have been called a goon and whatnot. But I don’t talk like that,” she had told NDTV in an interview last week.