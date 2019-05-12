Latest NewsIndia

‘Never shown discrimination towards Muslims’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi slams Congress’s Secularism

May 12, 2019, 12:47 pm IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed that he has never shown any discrimination towards Muslims. He also accused that the secularism of Congress is fake and it is aimed at entertaining vote-bank politics.

.Congress has never done any effective activities to bring the Muslim community to the mainstream. They never see people like APJ Abdul Kalam and Sania Mirza as our people. Why Congress never have a Muslim President, Prime Minister asked. He in an interview given to a national media raised this criticism.

You can never spot an incident of discrimination shown towards Muslims by me. Those who point out the hatred speeches have a peculiar mental condition. They only argue for some special communities. They have no problem with calling ‘Hindu Terrorists’. He also claimed that the Saudi’s decision to increase Hajj quota was the aftereffect of his intervention.

