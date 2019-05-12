Pinarayi Vijayan at Netherlands: Kerala C.M to adopt Dutch Model to Address Issue of Flooding?

Kerala Government was heavily criticized for its improper dam management that led to the intensification of the effects of floods. Now, Kerala C.M Pinarayi Vijayan is on a field visit to inspect and directly understand the Dutch model to address the issue of flooding. The ‘Room for the River’ project at Noordward has been designed with a goal to give the river more room.

The Chief Minister also held a series of meetings with Dutch experts in water management. The meetings he participated had 20 representatives from Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management, Ministry of Agriculture, Nature and Food Quality, as well as leading Dutch companies and knowledge institutions from agriculture and water sector, brought together by VNO-NCW, the Confederation of Netherlands’ Industry and Employers (the Dutch Employers’ Federation). Check out a few of his Facebook posts.