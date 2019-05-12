Police issue traffic rules warning for motorists in UAE

The Traffic and Patrols Directorate at the Abu Dhabi Police has called on all motorists to follow traffic rules, abide by the traffic signs and avoid exceeding the speed limits, during the time before the Maghrib prayer.

According to a post on its official Instagram account, all motorists have been advised to fasten their seatbelts, leave safe distance between vehicles, give priority to pedestrians, use the indicators before changing lanes and never jump the traffic lights.

Additionally, the Abu Dhabi Police has also urged all pedestrians to use the specific crossing areas on the roads and the motorists have been advised to reduce speed in residential areas.

All the motorists who suffer from diabetes or blood pressure should stop by the shoulder of the road in case they feel tired or sleepy, especially during Ramadan.

The authority explained that some of the patients might find it hard to focus on the roads due to the changes that take place in the bodies because of fasting.

Moreover, the police asked all drivers to respect the rights of others who use the same roads, urging them to avoid parking randomly, parking at the entrances of certain areas and obstructing traffic flow.

All motorists should follow the instructions provided by the authorities, especially inside malls and shopping areas, the police noted.