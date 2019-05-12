”This is what happens when you’re stuck in the past. Get with it Uncle ji”, actress Divya Spandana troll Narendra Modi

Actress and head of Congress party’s social media cell, Divya Spandana mocked the claim of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the Indian Air Force carried out Balakot air strike using his radar theory. She on her social media handle raised her troll against the prime minister.

” FYI @narendramodi the radar to detect planes, cloud or no cloud has been there for decades. Even for the stealth ones. If not, other country’s planes would be crisscrossing the skies firing away at will.

This is what happens when you’re stuck in the past. Get with it Uncleji”, she tweeted.

Narendra Modi in an interview given to a news channel claimed that the Air Force was first decided to give up air strike on the day it was decided to carry out as it was a cloudy day. And it was he who recommended them to carry out an air strike on that day.