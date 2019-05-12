Want a Robot to Serve Your Orders? Rush to this Restaurant

Bored of getting served by humans? Head to this restaurant and you will be greeted by a robot waiter who serves food. If you think this restaurant is too far, it isn’t. After Chennai and Hyderabad first employed robots as waiters, Shivamogga city in Karnataka has taken a similar move.

Located in Vinoba Nagar in Karnataka, the restaurant, Upahara Darshini, is drawing crowds who are pleasantly surprised as a humanoid robot waits to serve them. It welcomes the restaurant’s guests in both English and Kannada. The robot reads the menu and serves water, the food at the tables.

People are loving the idea of using machines to complement human effort. The humanoid robot was acquired for Rs 5.5 lakhs.

“We introduced the humanoid as a waiter, especially for children. It greets our guests and serves them food. If someone approaches, it recognizes the movement and stops. The humanoid is made in China and is fully automatic. It is manufactured solely to serve in restaurants,” Suhan Raghavendra, the restaurant’s owner told a national media.