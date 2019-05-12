Latest NewsIndia

Yogi Adityanath Takes a Dig at Rahul Gandhi. Check this Out

May 12, 2019, 07:32 am IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday took a jibe at the opposition parties for not declaring their Prime Ministerial candidate. Yogi said that not even Congress president Rahul Gandhi knows who will be the Prime Minister if the party is voted to power.

Yogi said that since Congress are so sure that they will not be voted to power, there is no point in declaring a pm candidate.

“If you ask Congress leaders who are their PM candidate, forget that they will tell you some name. Even their president himself cannot tell who is their PM candidate? Since they know their party is not coming to power, so there is no point in declaring a PM candidate,” Yogi said at an election rally.

