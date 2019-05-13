Latest NewsSports

Here’s the list of all IPL 2019 tournament awards

May 13, 2019, 07:47 am IST
Less than a minute

The IPL 2019 final can be called as one of the most nail-biting final ever. Mumbai emerged champions on the final ball by just 1 run and became the most successful team in the IPL tournaments, grabbing the trophy four times. Here is list all of the tournament awards of IPL 2019.

IPL 2019 tournament awards

Winner – Mumbai Indians

Runner up – Chennai Super Kings

Emerging player – Shubman Gill
Fairplay award – Sunrisers Hyderabad
Fastest 50 – Hardik Pandya (17)
Best catch – Keiron Pollard
Super striker of the season – Andre Russell (Strike Rate 205)
Stylish player of the season – KL Rahul (4 Awards)
Game changer of the season – Rahul Chahar
Orange Cap – David Warner (692 runs)
Purple Cap – Imran Tahir (26 wickets)
Most valuable player – Andre Russell (369 points)

Tags

Related Articles

A fine of Rs 2 lakh has slapped by the Supreme Court on MP

Dec 14, 2017, 06:44 pm IST

Reliance Jio plans to offer more data in the same prices and lower rates on existing Plans

Jan 9, 2018, 10:33 am IST
Mob

Xiaomi launches ‘Black Shark’ gaming smartphone with dual cameras

Apr 13, 2018, 08:58 pm IST

Indian Railways launches integrated mobile App

Jul 14, 2017, 09:04 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close