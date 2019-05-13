Here’s the list of all IPL 2019 tournament awards

The IPL 2019 final can be called as one of the most nail-biting final ever. Mumbai emerged champions on the final ball by just 1 run and became the most successful team in the IPL tournaments, grabbing the trophy four times. Here is list all of the tournament awards of IPL 2019.

IPL 2019 tournament awards

Winner – Mumbai Indians

Runner up – Chennai Super Kings

Emerging player – Shubman Gill

Fairplay award – Sunrisers Hyderabad

Fastest 50 – Hardik Pandya (17)

Best catch – Keiron Pollard

Super striker of the season – Andre Russell (Strike Rate 205)

Stylish player of the season – KL Rahul (4 Awards)

Game changer of the season – Rahul Chahar

Orange Cap – David Warner (692 runs)

Purple Cap – Imran Tahir (26 wickets)

Most valuable player – Andre Russell (369 points)