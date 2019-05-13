KCR to Meet MK Stalin in Chennai Today

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday evening left for Chennai on the second leg of his tour of the southern states. During his visit to Tamil Nadu, Chandrashekhar Rao is expected to meet with DMK president MK Stalin and discuss the present political scenario in the country.

Chandrashekhar Rao had on last Monday met with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Thiruvananthapuram where the two leaders discussed the ongoing elections to the Lok Sabha, possible outcomes of the polls and the role regional parties can play together with the Left parties in government formation at the Centre.

The Telangana Chief Minister has been a strong votary of a Federal Front, a grouping of non-BJP and non-Congress parties which together can provide a new direction to the country’s politics and provide effective governance.

This will be the second time Chandrashekhar Rao will be meeting with Stalin after having met with him in April last year. During that visit to Chennai, Chandrashekhar Rao had also met with DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi.

It is also believed that Chandrashekhar Rao may also soon meet with Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy as part of the Federal Front push.

As part of these efforts, Chandrashekhar Rao has, since last year, met leaders of several political parties including Trinamool president and Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Janata Dal (Secular) president and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, Samajwadi Party leader and former UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal president Naveen Patnaik.