Malappuram Resident Held For Pro-Terrorism Facebook Post

May 13, 2019, 08:54 pm IST
Malappuram: A man who is a resident of Manjeri, Anakkayam in Malappuram district in Kerala has been held for his pro-terrorism post on Facebook. The man had supported terrorist organizations like Islamic State and Jaish-e-Muhammad and has been remanded after he was presented before Manjeri Court.

The accused, in his Facebook post, had said that India’s argument against Jaish-e-Muhammad chief Masood Azhar is false. He also said that it is out of a fascist inclination that some are claiming to have roots of terrorism in Kerala in the name of ISIS.

Police said that it will be investigated if the man has some kind of connection with terrorist organizations.

