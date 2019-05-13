Mayawati Lashes Out at P.M Modi, Says Modi Abandoned his Wife for this Reason

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She said she has come to know that married women in BJP were scared of letting their husbands go anywhere close to the Prime Minister since they feared Modi might separate them just like Modi himself ‘abandoned’ his wife.

Mayawati got too personal and raised the question of how a man who left his “innocent wife” for “political selfishness”, can be expected to respect women.

Earlier Mr. Modi asked Ms. Mayawati why she was still supporting the Congress government in Rajasthan where the rape of a Dalit woman in Alwar took place. It was as a reply to this question that the BSP supremo lashed out at Modi.

“What will he understand the honor of other’s sisters and daughters,” she said. She accused Mr. Modi of playing politics over the rape case.