Polling officer arrested for trying to ‘influence’ voters : Watch Video

A polling agent in Faridabad near Delhi was arrested on Sunday evening after he allegedly tried to influence voters. He was arrested after a video on Twitter was brought to the notice of the Haryana election body.

In the video, a man was seen in blue t-shirt sitting at his table inside a polling booth and women voters were standing in a queue inside the room. The man walked up to the voting compartment, appeared to press a button on the voting machine before returning to his seat. He repeated the act with other women as well.