Relentless Campaign: Navjot Sidhu’s Vocal Chord Damaged After Addressing these Many Rallies

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sindhu has damaged his vocal cords after addressing a whopping 80 political rallies in 28 days while campaigning for Lok Sabha election, according to his office.

“Mr. Sidhu has been placed on steroid medication and injections. He is under medication at the moment and is hoping to make a quick recovery in order to return to campaigning at the earliest,” ANI quoted an official release from his office.

“Sidhu consulted physicians on early Sunday morning in Chandigarh, who advised two alternatives — either a balm coating over his damaged throat, which would require him not to speak for four days or a severe measure of anti-inflammatory injections and steroid medication along with complete rest for 48 hours,” a national daily’s report quoted the release.

The Punjab minister’s office said Sidhu insisted on campaigning in the last four days of the election campaign for the seventh and the final phase of Lok Sabha on May 19.