“Stop Supporting Terrorism or We Stop Sharing Water”: Nitin Gadkari Sends a Strong Warning to Pakistan

NEW DELHI: Water Resources Minister Nitin Gadkari has sent a strong warning to Pakistan that if they continue to support cross-border terrorism, India will have to take the “hard” decision of stopping its share of water of three common rivers.

In an interview to a national daily, he said that India is starting a study and a Detailed Project Report (DPR) of all the three rivers over which it has complete right under the Indus Water Treaty.

India has the complete right over the waters of three rivers – Ravi, Beas, and Sutlej, while Pakistan has the right over water of Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab, according to the 1960 Indus Water Treaty.

Gadkari said the Treaty was for increasing the brotherhood, love, and affection between the two countries and India, “as a big brother, is giving water” to Pakistan. He said now instead of love and affection what we are getting is bombs and attack on innocent people.

“Now nothing is there. In place of love and affection, we are getting bombs and they are attacking innocent people of India. So this is the time if they don’t want to stop terrorism and supporting terrorist organizations, then we don’t have any option but to stop water which is going to Pakistan,” the senior Minister told the national media.

“We are going to stop our share of water to Pakistan… This is the appropriate time (for ending support to terror), otherwise they will have to face the music,” he added.