UK man who stabbed Indian-origin wife 59 times jailed for life

A London man in the UK was arrested and has been sentenced to life imprisonment for stabbing his Indian-origin wife to death following a row on Christmas day last year.

The suspect Laurens Brand who is 47 years old has now been charged with murder, used two knives to repeatedly stab his 41 years old wife Angela Mittal in 2018.

The man was sentenced to life with a minimum term of 16 years and eight months imprisonment at a sentencing hearing at Reading crown court on Friday.

The man has stabbed his wife 59 times

Sentencing Brand, Judge Heather Norton said: “You stabbed your wife in the bedroom of the family home. Your attack on her was ferocious. You stabbed your wife no fewer than 59 times.